Kishida Willing to Reform Constitution during His Tenure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday voiced his willingness to realize constitutional reform while he is head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on the day, Kishida noted that he has called for constitutional reform in the LDP's leadership election and on other occasions. "This position hasn't changed a bit," he stressed.

"I sincerely hope that toward proposing constitutional amendment, further active discussions will be held beyond the boundaries of ruling and opposition parties during the ongoing Diet session," the prime minister said.

Kishida was responding to questions by Nippon Ishin No Kai (Japan Innovation Party) chief Nobuyuki Baba.

Meanwhile, Baba proposed that the government, the ruling parties and Nippon Ishin have talks prior to the planned revision of the country's National Security Strategy. Kishida indicated that he will consider the proposal.

