Japan, S. Korea Leaders Rap N. Korea Missile Launches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol had talks over the phone on Thursday, condemning a series of recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea as a clear and serious challenge to the international community and agreeing to work together in dealing with the country.

Kishida and Yoon affirmed a policy of promoting discussions between diplomatic authorities of their countries on pending bilateral issues including the wartime labor issue.

"I want to consider the bilateral relationship in a future-oriented manner," Kishida told reporters following the talks with Yoon.

According to the South Korean presidential office, the two leaders welcomed a positive trend emerging in the bilateral relationship and agreed to continue diplomatic efforts.

Kishida sought support from Yoon for Japan's efforts to resolve the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea decades ago, and Yoon expressed his backing.

