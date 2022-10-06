Japan Confirms 33,827 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety Health
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 33,827 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by about 8,500 from a week earlier, while 75 new fatal cases were reported on the day.
The country had 149 severely ill COVID-19 patients, down by 11 from the previous day.
In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections declined by 1,452 from a week before to 3,580. The seven-day average of new cases fell 37.8 pct to 3,563.4.
The Japanese capital logged nine new COVID-19 fatalities while seeing the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria flat at 10.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]