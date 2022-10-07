Japanese Astronaut Wakata Arrives at Space Station

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--A Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Koichi Wakata of Japan and three other astronauts docked with the International Space Station Friday morning Japan time.

They were welcomed with hugs by astronauts who have already been staying at the ISS.

"I'm back to zero gravity. I feel like I'm back home," Wataka, 59, said in a speech during a ceremony to welcome the four.

Wakata, who is making his fifth space flight, the most for a Japanese astronaut, will be staying at the ISS for about six months.

He became the first Japanese captain when he previously stayed at the ISS from 2013 to 2014.

