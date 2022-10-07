G.U. to Open N.Y. Store, 1st Outside of Asia, Friday

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 6 (Jiji Press)--G.U. Co., a unit of Japanese apparel firm Fast Retailing Co. <9983>, is slated to open its first U.S. store in New York on Friday.

It is the first GU brand store outside of Asia. G.U. is hoping to use the store's achievements in the U.S. city, a global fashion hub, for its future store launches in other foreign markets.

The New York outlet, with a floor space of approximately 260 square meters, is located in the Soho district in central Manhattan, which has many apparel stores and is popular among young people.

As store will be open temporarily, until next summer, however, G.U. is considering setting up a permanent store in the same district in the future.

"We want to learn from the heart of fashion and accelerate our global branding," Osamu Yunoki, president of G.U., said at a store preview event on Thursday.

