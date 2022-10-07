Lower House Speaker Admits More Ties with Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday disclosed additional ties he had with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Hosoda explained to ruling and opposition party lawmakers that a reinvestigation has found that he made appearances at four more gatherings related to the group and sent messages three times to such events.

He gave the explanations to Shunichi Yamaguchi, chairman of the steering committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and other senior committee members representing the ruling and opposition sides.

Later, Hosoda's comment was distributed to reporters. Yamaguchi provided explanations on it.

According to Yamaguchi, Hosoda said he had "caused trouble" but did not say he would hold a press conference on the issue.

