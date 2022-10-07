4 Hino Motors Execs Resign over Engine Data Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. <7205> on Friday announced the resignation of four executives over an engine data falsification scandal, and released measures to prevent similar misconduct.

The company will also implement a 50 pct pay cut for six months from this month for President Satoshi Ogiso, who will stay on, and 30 pct or 20 pct cuts for three months for other executives.

As the misconduct dates back around 20 years, the company will ask former presidents who were in office in 2003 or later to voluntarily return part of their remunerations at the time.

"We take our management responsibility seriously and feel very apologetic," Ogiso told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday evening. "We'll press ahead with reform to be reborn as a company that will never commit misconduct again," he stressed.

Earlier in the day, Ogiso visited the transport ministry and submitted a report on the matter, including preventative measures, to transport minister Tetsuo Saito.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]