Japan Confirms 29,133 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 29,133 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, down by some 6,800 from a week before.

Across the country, new COVID-19 fatalities totaled 78 on the day, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from the previous day to 150.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government reported 3,016 new infections, down by 1,542 from a week before. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 36.9 pct to 3,343.1.

The Japanese capital recorded seven new deaths among COVID-19 patients. The number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria stood at 10, unchanged from the previous day.

