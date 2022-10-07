Tokyo Confirms 3,016 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,016 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decline of 1,542 from a week earlier.

Seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 36.9 pct to 3,343.1. There were 10 patients with severe symptoms, unchanged from Thursday.

