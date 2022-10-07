Unification Church Tried to Block Ex-Member's Press Confab

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 7 (Jiji Press)--The controversial religious group known as the Unification Church tried to block a press conference by a former second-generation member, it was learned Friday.

The press conference was held at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Friday as scheduled. The 26-year-old former member, who uses the pseudonym Sayuri Ogawa, tearfully called for the dissolution of the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

According to the FCCJ, the club received two letters from the religious group, one in Japanese and another in English, right before the start of the press conference.

Each said that the press conference should be canceled because Ogawa has a mental disorder and started telling many lies after her symptoms worsened following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July.

According to Ogawa, her parents were married in a mass wedding, in which men and women were paired for marriage by the Unification Church, and made massive donations to the group.

