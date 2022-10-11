Schools Join Hands with Metaverse Firms to Nurture Creators in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese schools are joining forces with metaverse platforms to nurture creators who can support the economy by making and selling digital content, such as avatars.

Last month, U.S. technology conglomerate Meta Platforms Inc., formerly Facebook Inc., announced a tie-up with the Kadokawa Dwango Educational Institute, which operates correspondence high schools in Japan, in offering educational programs focusing on virtual reality and augmented reality for over 1,200 students.

In an event held in Tokyo, students showed off their VR projects themed on a metaverse school.

Simon Milner, who is in charge of public policy in the Asia-Pacific region at Meta, said the metaverse will "work as similar kinds of new opportunity in the future" to ones that have been created by the internet.

The creators will be "at the forefront bringing this future closer," he stressed.

