Film Modeled on Abe Shooting Suspect Draws Controversy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--A film modeled on the suspect in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe three months ago is drawing controversy as it was screened at some theaters on the day of his state funeral.

One theater ended up canceling the planned screening after receiving a wave of protests against the film, which is based on the 42-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami.

The film "Revolution+1" was directed by Masao Adachi, an 83-year-old former member of the now-defunct Japanese Red Army, which carried out terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s.

It depicts how the main character, modeled on Yamagami, made a gun and used it. This time, a special 50-minute version of the movie was released that was filmed in eight days from late August.

The full-length version is schedule to be completed in November and to be shown at theaters across the country. Abe was gunned down while delivering a campaign speech in the western Japan city of Nara on July 8.

