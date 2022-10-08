Plastic Waste-Powered Hybrid Rocket Launched in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Noshiro, Akita Pref., Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers from Kanagawa University launched a hybrid rocket from the coast of northeastern Japan on Saturday that used plastic waste as part of fuels, making a step forward toward sustainable space development.

A hybrid rocket is touted for its low cost and safety advantages. It is powered by liquid fuels such as nitrous oxide and is free from the danger of an explosion or hazardous gas emissions.

The team's rocket introduced waste from plastic models from the "Gundam" Japanese amine series as part of fuels, in cooperation with Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. <7832>, the maker of the plastic models.

The plastic waste was recycled into rocket fuel using the processing technology of Shinshu University in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan.

The rocket lifted off from the coast of Noshiro, Akita Prefecture.

