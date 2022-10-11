NTT East Aiming to Block “Ore Ore” Fraud thru DX Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. has been in talks with prefectural police across Japan to promote the introduction of its service aimed at protecting people from so-called “ore ore sagi,” literally it’s me scams, by telephone.

The service is designed to analyze phone conversations using artificial intelligence and warn people who have received suspicious calls, their families and neighbors automatically via phone or e-mail of the possibility of a fraud being committed.

NTT East aims to allow potential fraud targets to be put on alert early through the service involving digital transformation, or DX.

For the service, a dedicated device will be attached to a home fixed phone set, and a cloud service will analyze a phone conversation using AI.

The service has already identified suspicious calls and led to the arrest of an “ukeko” receiver of swindled money.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]