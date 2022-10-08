Japan Confirms 26,725 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Oct. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 26,725 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 8,900 from a weak before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country rose by three from Friday to 153, while 71 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 2,605 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of 1,229 from a weak before. Six new deaths were reported.
The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital dropped 38.4 pct to 3,167.6. There were nine patients with severe symptoms, a decline of one from Friday.
