North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, Japanese State Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said.

They may have been submarine-launched ballistic missiles and are believed to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Ino told reporters in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to provide necessary information to the public swiftly.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]