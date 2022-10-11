Local Solar Panel Taxes Eyed to Prevent Deforestation, Disasters

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai/Okayama, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Some local governments in Japan are moving to introduce their own taxes aimed at preventing excessive land development and deforestation by renewable energy developers.

While the use of renewable energy sources is gaining momentum under the central government’s target of effectively eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, local communities are facing the difficult task of promoting renewable energy and at the same time preventing environmental destruction.

The prefectural government of Miyagi said late last month that it will consider taxing businesses that cut down trees to make room for solar, wind, biomass and other power generation facilities.

This is the first attempt in the country to levy a local tax aimed at inducing developers to build renewable energy facilities in locations other than forests, according to the Miyagi government.

The government aims to introduce the tax in April 2024 after discussing details such as the tax rate and whether to target existing facilities as well.

