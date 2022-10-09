North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Washington, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Sunday that could have been submarine-launched ones, Japanese State Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said.

The missiles were fired from the Munchon area in Gangwon Province between 1:48 a.m. (4:48 p.m. Saturday GMT) and 1:58 a.m., the South Korean military said.

This marked North Korea's seventh round of ballistic missile launches since Sept. 25, an unprecedented pace of firings, including Thursday's launches of two short-range ones. Pyongyang last fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile in May.

Sunday's missiles reached a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and traveled some 350 kilometers, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. They are believed to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. No damage to aircraft or ships has been reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed officials to provide necessary information to the public swiftly.

