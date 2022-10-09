Japan Confirms 22,613 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 22,613 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, a decrease of about 6,500 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country dropped by 16 from Saturday to 137, while 39 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 2,242 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 680 from a week before. Four new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 35.3 pct to 3,070.4. There were eight severely ill patients, a decline of one from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]