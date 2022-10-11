Japan, Malaysia Confirm Cooperation over North Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, agreed that their countries will cooperate in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.

The agreement came during the two ministers' talks in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Hayashi told Saifuddin that North Korea's frequent launches of ballistic missiles are a grave and imminent threat to the security of Japan and the surrounding region.

The two ministers also agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperation in ensuring stable energy supply.

Malaysia is the second-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas to Japan.

