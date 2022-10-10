N. Korea's Recent Launches Drills for Nuke Units: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's launches of ballistic missiles from late September were drills for its tactical nuclear weapons operation units, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday.

The drills, which preceded the 77th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Monday, were conducted under on-site guidance of the country's top leader, Kim Jong Un, according to the KCNA. The party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried a photograph of Kim inspecting the drills.

North Korea launched one or more ballistic missiles seven times between Sept. 25 and Sunday.

Of the missiles, the one that flew over Japan on Tuesday was a new ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile, the KCNA said, adding that the missile hit the target area in the Pacific Ocean 4,500 kilometers away.

Through the string of launches, North Korea practiced procedures to handle tactical nuclear warheads that would be mounted on short-range ballistic missiles.

