Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Fall to 208,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 208,572 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down 71,465 from the preceding week.

As of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), the cumulative number of infections stood at 21,566,002.

By prefecture, Tokyo logged the largest weekly number at 21,493, followed by Osaka at 15,077, Kanagawa at 13,910 and Hokkaido at 13,382.

The country’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll climbed by 504 to 45,557.

