Japan New COVID-19 Cases Down 2,000 at 12,817

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 12,817 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down about 2,000 from a week before.

There were 26 new fatalities, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 134, down by three from Sunday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,372 new infections, down about 300 from a week before, and four new fatal cases.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 3,027.4 in the Japanese capital, down 25.9 pct, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at eight, unchanged from Sunday.

