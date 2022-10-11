Japan to First Designate 58 Sites as Security-Linked Land

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to designate 58 locations in five prefectures as areas deemed important in terms of national security by the end of this year under a new law, officials said Tuesday.

The locations, mainly remote islands, were chosen as the first batch of designations under the law to regulate the use of land areas for national security purposes. They will be officially designated after gathering opinions from local governments.

The law defines the facilities of the Self-Defense Forces, U.S. forces in Japan and the Japan Coast Guard, as well as nuclear power plants, as "important facilities."

It allows the prime minister to designate areas within about 1 kilometer of such facilities, as well as remote border islands, as "monitored areas," and areas around facilities deemed particularly important, including those with command functions, as "special monitored areas."

The five prefectures are Hokkaido, Aomori, Tokyo, Shimane and Nagasaki.

