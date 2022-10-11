Japan Relaxes COVID-19 Border Control Measures Greatly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government drastically eased COVID-19 border control measures on Tuesday, a move that is expected to lead to a substantial recovery in the number of visitors to the country after a plunge of over 90 pct from pre-pandemic levels.

The government scrapped its daily cap on the number of travelers allowed to enter the country, which had been set at 50,000, and lifted a ban on visa-free and individual trips by foreign nationals.

Tokyo International Airport at Haneda was crowded with visitors from abroad on Tuesday morning.

Nate Oppfelt from the United States, who has been traveling across Asia, decided to arrive in Japan on Tuesday after he learned about the border control easing several weeks ago.

The easing was a "good decision" for tourists and the Japanese economy, Oppfelt, who is in his 20s, said, voicing his excitement about going sightseeing in Tokyo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]