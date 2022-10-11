Japan Condemns Russia's Missile Strikes across Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday strongly condemned Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine the previous day, which reportedly killed 14 people and wounded nearly 100.

"We take (the missile strikes) extremely serious," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference. "We strongly condemn (the strikes) as they are absolutely unjustifiable."

The top government spokesman said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is slated to attend an emergency online Group of Seven meeting on the matter later on Tuesday.

"We aim to confirm the G-7's unity and send a powerful message to the international community," Matsuno noted.

At a separate press conference, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said there has been no report that Japanese citizens in Ukraine were harmed by the latest Russian strikes. He called on them to take shelter immediately while securing safety.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]