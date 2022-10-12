G-7 Leaders Condemn Russian Missile Attacks across Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major countries Tuesday condemned Russia's missile strikes across Ukraine and said "indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime."

"We will hold (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and those responsible to account," the G-7 leaders said in a joint statement after their emergency virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The G-7 leaders warned that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia "would be met with severe consequences." Fumio Kishida, prime minister of Japan, the world's only atomic-bombed country, said Ukraine must not become a new nuclear-bombed country.

The seven countries "will continue to impose further economic costs on Russia, including on individuals and entities...providing political or economic support for Russia's illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory," the leaders said.

The statement condemned Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, saying, "We solemnly reiterate that we will never recognize this illegal annexation or the sham referenda that Russia uses to justify it."

