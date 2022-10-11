Japan Govt Vows to Recover Tourism, Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government reiterated its commitment to recovering tourism and the broader economy from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday when the country started a nationwide travel discount campaign and relaxed its border control measures drastically.

Kishida told officials to draw up a basic plan to boost tourism demand by the end of next March that will cover a period between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2025, when the western Japan city of Osaka will host the World Expo.

"We'll create a sustainable economic society by overcoming the pandemic and revitalizing the regional economy," Kishida said.

He reiterated his goal of achieving 5 trillion yen in annual spending by foreign visitors to Japan as soon as possible.

Kishida also instructed officials to include tourism boosting measures in the government's planned economic package to be compiled by the end of this month.

