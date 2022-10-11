Japan Confirms 13,055 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 13,055 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a decrease of about 27,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by four from Monday to 138, while 63 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 1,504 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 2,800 from a week earlier. Six new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital dropped 33.5 pct week on week to 2,626.6. The number of severely ill patients rose by four from Monday to 12.

