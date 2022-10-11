Applications Start for Tokyo's Sexual Minority Partnership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government started accepting applications for its partnership certificate for sexual minority couples on Tuesday, via online procedures in principle.

Sexual minority couples with the certificate will be treated the same as married couples in such situations as visiting their hospitalized partners and finding housing.

The metropolitan government will start the program on Nov. 1, becoming the 10th prefecture in Japan to introduce such a scheme.

Tokyo's certificate will be given to not only couples living in Tokyo but also people commuting or going to offices or schools in the Japanese capital. Children of sexual minority couples will also be subject to the program.

Soyoka Yamamoto, leader of a group of sexual minorities demanding the creation of such a program, applied for the certificate using a smartphone, together with her partner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]