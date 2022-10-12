Tokyo Taxi Fares to Rise for 1st Time in 15 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese transport ministry has announced rises in taxi fares in Tokyo, effective from Nov. 14, at a time when the industry is facing falling demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as soaring fuel costs.

Taxi fares in the capital will rise for the first time since 2007, excluding the times when the consumption tax rate was increased.

The upper limit on basic fares for a standard-sized taxi will be raised to 500 yen for the first 1,096 meters from the current 420 yen for the first 1,052 meters.

Distance-based fares will tick up by 100 yen for every 255 meters, instead of the current 80 yen for every 233 meters.

Subject to the change are taxi operators in Tokyo’s 23 wards and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]