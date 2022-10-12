Kishida Seeks Industry Cooperation to Cut Electricity Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday called on the power industry to cooperate with his government’s efforts to reduce the burden of rising electricity bills.

Kishida had a meeting with power industry leaders on the day to discuss measure to cushion the impact of rising electric bills, which are expected to be included in a comprehensive economic package the government is slated to compile later this month.

“We will show aid measures to the people as quickly and transparently as possible,” Kishida said during the meeting at the prime minister’s office.

The meeting was attended by Kazuhiro Ikebe, chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan, Tomoaki Kobayakawa, president of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, and others from the industry, as well as industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

The participants from the industry explained the current business environment including power rate hikes and deteriorating earnings amid soaring fuel costs.

