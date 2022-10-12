Japan to Scrap Health Insurance Cards around Autumn 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering abolishing in principle the current health insurance card system around autumn 2024 by integrating it into the My Number social security and taxation identification card system, informed sources have said.

The move comes as the government aims to accelerate the spread of the use of My Number cards amid a sluggish pace of increase in card issuance. Digital minister Taro Kono is expected to make an announcement on the matter as early as Thursday.

In October 2021, the government started full-scale operations allowing the use of My Number cards as health insurance certificates.

My Number card holders can now easily undergo an identification process with devices installed at medical institutions and pharmacies and view their prescription records on a dedicated website.

Still, only some 30 pct of medical institutions currently accept My Number cards as health insurance cards. Starting in April 2023, the government plans to oblige medical institutions and pharmacies throughout the country to have related systems.

