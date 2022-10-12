Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up for 1st Time in 15 Days
Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan rose by around 5,400 from a week before to 46,389 on Wednesday, marking the first increase in 15 days.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Tuesday to 135, while 77 new deaths were confirmed.
Tokyo reported 4,790 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, logging a week-on-week rise of 723 and its first increase in 15 days.
New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled five.
The seven-day average of new infections fell 27.6 pct week on week to 2,729.9, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]