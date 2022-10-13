Sapporo Man Admits Strangling University Student

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A 53-year-old man who was recently arrested for allegedly abandoning the body of a 22-year-old university student in the northern Japan city of Sapporo told investigators that he strangled the student indoors, according to investigative sources.

The student went missing after she left her home around noon on Oct. 3 (3 a.m. GMT) telling her family that she had made an appointment to meet a friend in Teine in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, according to the Hokkaido prefectural police.

Posts on a Twitter account believed to belong to the suspect, Isamu Ono, suggested his involvement in the case of the student's death, the sources said.

A post dated Oct. 6 on the account in question said, "I will hold a proper memorial service."

The Twitter profile described the holder of the account as "being left all alone in the world" and also as a "former mercenary."

