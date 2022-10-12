Japanese Filmmaker Given Another 3 Years in Myanmar Prison

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Myanmar court Wednesday handed down a fresh prison sentence of three years to Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota for violating the immigration control law, informed sources said.

His total term of imprisonment reaches 10 years as he was sentenced on Oct. 5 to seven years in prison for sedition and violation of a law on electronic communications.

Kubota was detained by security authorities in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, on July 30 while filming a protest against the country's military junta.

The Myanmarese military claimed that Kubota engaged in news-gathering activities in the Southeast Asian nation though he entered the country on a tourist visa.

A military official said that Myanmar has no plan to release Kubota any time soon. The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar has called for his early release.

