CDP, Ishin Agree on Bill to Aid Unification Church Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Wednesday agreed to submit a bill on relief measures for victims of sales and donation collection practices by the religious group known as the Unification Church.

The two parties will call on other opposition parties to support the bill, which would stipulate that victims, as well as a third party such as their family members, can be reimbursed for purchases of expensive items or massive donations made in the absence of free will and decision-making capacity, if granted by a family court.

The bill would say that the amount of damage eligible for reimbursement is at least a quarter of an annual income in principle.

The CDP and Nippon Ishin hope to submit the bill to the Diet, Japan's parliament, early next week.

The development of a legal system to aid such victims is one of the six areas where the two opposition parties agreed to work together during the current Diet session set to run until December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]