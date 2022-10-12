Kishida Announces Aid Scheme for Reskilling, Job-Switching

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday a new scheme to support career development by individuals from reskilling to changing jobs, in order to promote labor mobility and raise wages.

The government will also expand aid for businesses accepting workers switching jobs or serving as bridges between such workers and employers.

Kishida said that the measures will be included in the comprehensive economic package to be drawn up by the end of the month.

He made the announcement at a panel discussion on reskilling, or learning new skills, held in Tokyo.

"The economy as a whole will not grow unless there is a large movement of labor," Kishida said, referring to digital and other fields as growth sectors.

