Monument Built in Afghanistan for Slain Doctor Nakamura

New Delhi, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A monument has been erected in Afghanistan to honor slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who engaged in humanitarian aid projects in the strife-torn country for decades.

The monument stands close to the site where Nakamura, involved in medical aid and irrigation channel construction, was killed by gunmen in the outskirts of the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in 2019.

The public square where the monument is located has been named Nakamura Memorial Garden.

The monument features a photograph of Nakamura, who was the local representative of Japanese humanitarian aid group Peshawar-kai, as well as a list of his accomplishments written in Japanese.

According to local media, construction work for the memorial garden began during the administration of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country when the Taliban took control last year.

