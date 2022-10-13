N. Korea Tests Long-Range Cruise Missiles: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea conducted test launches of two long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

The launches were drills for North Korea's tactical nuclear weapons operation units, the KCNA said. The country apparently assumes the use of long-range strategic cruise missiles mounted with tactical nuclear weapons to attack, for example, enemy military bases.

North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the launches in person and said that his country again sent a clear warning to enemies through the firing, according to the news agency.

The missiles flew over the Yellow Sea along oval and figure-eight patterns for two hours, 50 minutes and 34 seconds. After traveling some 2,000 kilometers, the missiles hit a target, the KCNA said.

Kim was quoted as saying that North Korea should continue to expand and take full control of the operational sphere of nuclear forces to resolutely deter any military crisis or war crisis.

