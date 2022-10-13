Parliamentary Speech for Abe Likely to Be Set for Oct. 25

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A memorial speech for slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to be delivered at a plenary meeting of the Diet, Japan's parliament, as early as Oct. 25, an official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday.

"If a plenary meeting is held on Oct. 25, it is highly likely that the memorial speech will be delivered on that day," Masahito Moriyama, chief deputy head of the LDP's Diet Affairs Committee, said at a meeting of an LDP faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It has been decided that Yoshihiko Noda of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the immediate predecessor of Abe as prime minister, will deliver the memorial speech.

The LDP leadership initially considered having former LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari give the speech, but dropped the idea after facing objections from both ruling and opposition lawmakers.

