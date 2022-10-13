1 in Cardiopulmonary Arrest in Tourist Bus Crash near Mount Fuji

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--One person is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest in a tourist bus crash that occurred on a road near Mount Fuji in central Japan on Thursday.

Around 11:50 a.m. (2:50 a.m. GMT), police received an emergency call reporting that a tourist bus overturned on a road in the town of Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Of the 36 people on the bus, one is in cardiopulmonary arrest, and three are in serious condition, while the other 32 can walk on their own, according to local fire authorities. The Shizuoka prefectural police department and the fire authorities are investigating the accident.

The accident happened on the inbound lane of the road managed by the Shizuoka prefectural government. Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan, straddles Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]