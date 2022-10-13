1 Woman Dies in Tourist Bus Crash near Mount Fuji

Newsfrom Japan

Oyama, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A female passenger died in a tourist bus crash that occurred on a road near Mount Fuji in central Japan on Thursday.

Around 11:50 a.m. (2:50 a.m. GMT), police received an emergency call saying that the bus had overturned on a road in the town of Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Of the 36 people on the bus, passenger Emiko Edagawa, 74, was found in the state of cardiopulmonary arrest and later confirmed dead. The remaining 35 were all injured, including three women seriously hurt.

Those on board included the driver and a female tour conductor, while the rest were passengers. Six passengers were men, and 28 were women.

The Shizuoka prefectural police arrested the 26-year-old driver, Yuta Noguchi, on the spot on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury. Noguchi told the police that he caused the accident.

