2 Yrs Sought for Ex-Nursery Head over Boy's Death in Bus

Fukuoka, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Prosecutors Thursday sought a two-year prison term for a former nursery school head over the death from heatstroke of a 5-year-old boy left behind in a school bus in southwestern Japan last year.

Yoko Urakami, 45, the former head of the nursery school in Nakama, Fukuoka Prefecture, is accused of professional negligence resulting in death for failing to confirm that all the pupils had got off the bus, where the boy, Toma Kurakake, was left behind.

The public prosecutors also demanded a prison term of one year and six months for nursery school teacher Noriko Toba, 59.

The two defendants pleaded guilty in their first hearing at Fukuoka District Court.

According to the indictment, the defendants locked the bus at around 8:30 a.m. July 29, 2021, without noticing that the boy was still inside.

