Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Up 11,800 from Week Before

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan grew by around 11,800 from a week before to 45,652 on Thursday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by eight from Wednesday to 143, while 70 new deaths were confirmed.

Tokyo reported 4,338 new positive cases, rising by 758 from a week before. There were five new deaths linked to the coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 20.4 pct week on week to 2,838.1, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria shrank by three from Wednesday to 10.

