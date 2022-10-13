Abe's State Funeral Expenses Likely to Fall below Estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that the costs of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to be less than the original estimate of 1.66 billion yen.

A government source said the costs would be above 1.2 billion yen but not exceed 1.3 billion yen.

"The foreign guests stayed for a shorter period than initially expected," Kishida said on a BS Fuji television program. "As a matter of course, less time was spent for security and reception."

He also noted that he hopes to provide concrete cost figures and verify whether the budget for the funeral was appropriate in a way that contributes to future discussions.

In a related development Thursday, the ruling and opposition parties agreed to have the government explain the expenses of the Sept. 27 state funeral to the board members of the budget committees in both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday.

