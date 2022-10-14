Japan to Limit Fever Outpatient Services Mainly to Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan will basically limit outpatient services for those running a fever to the elderly and children to prepare for a possible double outbreak of COVID-19 and influenza in winter, the health ministry said Thursday.

Younger generations and others with suspected symptoms will be asked to use online consultations and test kits to check whether they are infected and to stay home until they recover.

By limiting the use of the so-called fever outpatient services, the ministry hopes to prevent the country's medical care system from being overwhelmed in the event of such a double outbreak.

"We need everyone's cooperation in order to provide proper medical care to people at risk of developing severe symptoms," health minister Katsunobu Kato said.

He said that prefectural and other local governments will have the final say in whether to introduce the limit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]