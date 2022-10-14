State Funeral for Abe Costs 1.24 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Last month's state funeral for slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cost about 1.24 billion yen, lower than the government's estimate of some 1.66 billion yen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The funeral cost less than estimated as foreign guests stayed for a shorter period than expected, Matsuno told a press conference. The government also reported the expenses to the Diet, the country's parliament.

The costs included 240 million yen for the venue of the funeral, 480 million yen for security, 510 million yen for treating foreign guests and 10 million yen for renting vehicles for a Self-Defense Forces honor guard.

They were enough to hold a state funeral, Matsuno said. Abe was gunned down during a campaign speech in July.

Matsuno said accommodation fees for police officers and their overtime were lower than estimated, and that the number of vehicles used to treat guests and travel expenses for workers at Japanese diplomatic missions abroad were also lower than projected.

