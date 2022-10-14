Japan Govt OKs Protocol to Revise U.S. Beef Safeguard Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a protocol to amend its criteria for invoking a safeguard measure to curb U.S. beef imports under its trade pact with the United States.

The revision will make it more difficult to carry out an emergency tariff hike to curb U.S. beef imports.

The government hopes to gain parliamentary approval of the revision during the current extraordinary session running until December and start applying the new criteria within fiscal 2022 ending next March.

Following the revision, an emergency tariff hike will not be introduced even if U.S. beef imports exceed a trigger level, as long as the combined import volume of beef from the United States and Japan's peers in the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact is below Tokyo's low-tariff import quota for beef from TPP members.

For fiscal 2022, the trigger level is set at 252,000 tons, and the import quota at 637,000 tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]