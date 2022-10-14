High Court Finds July Upper House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court on Friday ruled that the July election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, was held in a state of unconstitutionality in terms of vote-value disparity.

But the court rejected the demand of plaintiffs that the result of the election, in which the maximum vote-value gap stood at 3.03 times, be nullified.

The ruling was the first for a total of 16 lawsuits filed over the election's vote-value gap by two groups of lawyers with 14 high courts and high court branches in Japan.

The other high courts and branches are expected to give their respective rulings by mid-November. If an appeal is filed, the Supreme Court will make a unified ruling.

Presiding Judge Kenji Maki said the election was "in a state of substantial inequality" and that there were no circumstances that could sufficiently justify a situation in which the maximum gap of around three times continued for about seven years.

